It's really as easy as this. Premise is an idea, and premises is a building.

So, on-premise is based on an idea, and on-premises is located in a building.

But, it's just an "s"

True...but would your name be the same if I added or removed an S from it?.

Think of it in the simplest terms.

Adding an S to a phrase can make a world of difference, such as when you:



* hit yourself

* get hot

* put a hoe on your foot

* sit down on at the bar on a tool





Let's all agree to stop the #OnPremiseViolation from happening. Saying it more often does not make it mean something that it isn't.