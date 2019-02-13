Did you say on-premise?!
Are you sure? What if I try itsonpremise.com?
It's really as easy as this. Premise is an idea, and premises is a building.
So, on-premise is based on an idea, and on-premises is located in a building.
But, it's just an "s"
True...but would your name be the same if I added or removed an S from it?.
Think of it in the simplest terms.
Adding an S to a phrase can make a world of difference, such as when you:
* hit yourself
* get hot
* put a hoe on your foot
* sit down on at the bar on a tool
Let's all agree to stop the #OnPremiseViolation from happening. Saying it more often does not make it mean something that it isn't.