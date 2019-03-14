Top vBlog 2018 Results Show – Live Webinar 3/21 @ 11:30 AM ET

It’s that time of year again! Big thanks to Eric Siebert, Angelo Luciani, John Troyer and yours truly for the unveiling of the top 25 Virtualization Bloggers of 2018. We are super excited to see who will be on the list and most importantly, how many new faces and blogs are showing up among the overall top 100.

I’m happy to be part of the Turbonomic team sponsoring this year’s show and I’ll be providing some fun commentary along the way during the event.

Jump on in to the webinar registration which is here: https://turbonomic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RxOEeDKVTOa3kBy8v1GGZA

The event will be held LIVE on Thursday March 21st at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. We are hosting it on Zoom and everyone is welcome!

See you on the live show!