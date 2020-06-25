Nathan Jones is the co-founder of WhiteCanyon Software. What begins as a story about what to do with all the old systems in your company before you let them go traverses the spectrum as we discussion data protection, personal and corporate practices around data security, and much more. Nathan and I have a fantastic conversation that also covers tons of great tips for navigating a career in tech, how sales is everyone’s job, and a stroll down memory lane for anyone who’s been in the industry for a while.

Podcast Episode 119 – Why Erasing Data is Not Enough and Lessons in Careers in Tech with Nathan Jones of WhiteCanyon Software

