Podcast Episode 120 – Solving the Kubernetes Day 2 Challenge and Lessons in Product Development with Tenry Fu and Tina Nolte of Spectro Cloud

Tenry Fu is the co-founder of Spectro Cloud and Tina Nolte leads out development as VP of product. Together, with a strong foundation in creating business value using open technologies, Tenry and Tina share the story of Spectro Cloud and much more.

We explore the story of Spectro Cloud, the challenges of Day 0, 1, and 2, with operating Kubernetes, and also how the lessons from their previous companies has influenced how Spectro Cloud is being brought to the market. There are some great lessons on product management, community engagement, and how open communities and open technologies create great opportunities for commercial platforms to grow adoption while maintaining the fundamentals and values of open source.

