Podcast Episode 73 – Open Source, Closed Minds – A Discussion on Open Core and Open Source Monetization with Rob Hirschfeld (@zehicle) of @RackN

Episode 73 – Open Source, Closed Minds – A Discussion on Open Core and Open Source Monetization with Rob Hirschfeld (@zehicle) of @RackN

As more open source projects become commercially driven (rightly so) there is a challenge among open source community folks as to when it is right to use open core, open source, or the dreaded fork. Rob Hirschfeld joins us for a great discussion that started on the news of AWS launching Open DIstro for Elasticsearch and we take on some challenging topics around open source, monetization, and commercialization of open platforms and products.

Rob refers to a great Gitlab talk which discusses open source business models which is also a must-watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6ZupYzr_Zg

